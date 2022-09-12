Kickoff Time, TV Set For USC Football’s Sept. 24 Away Game At Oregon State

Football | September 12, 2022

LOS ANGELES — USC Football’s Sept. 24 away game at Oregon State will kick off at 6:30 pm PT and will air nationally on Pac-12 Networks, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday.

This will be the Trojans’ second appearance on Pac-12 Networks this season.

On the radio, the game will air on 790 KABC. The game also can be heard on other affiliate stations of the Trojan Radio Network — KSHP 1400AM in Las Vegas, KSZL 1230AM in Barstow, KXPS 1010AM in Palm Springs and KGU 95.1FM and 760AM in Honolulu — as well as on USCTrojans.com/Listen , KABC.com, and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 121/197) and app (Channel 959).

USC, ranked No. 7 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, defeated Rice and Stanford by double-digit margins to begin the 2022 campaign. The Trojans (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will host Fresno State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) this Saturday at 7:30 pm PT on FOX prior to making the trip to Corvallis.

Oregon State, which received votes in this week’s AP Top 25, defeated Boise State by two touchdowns and beat Fresno State on a walk-off field goal. The Beavers (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will host Montana State (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky) this week before facing the Trojans.