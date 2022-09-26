Kickoff Time, TV Set For USC Football’s Oct. 8 Home Game vs. Washington State

Football | September 26, 2022

LOS ANGELES — USC Football’s Oct. 8 home game against Washington State will kick off at 4:30 pm PT and will air on FOX.

This is the Trojans’ second appearance on FOX’s Flagship network this season. The game is part of USC’s annual Trojan Family Weekend celebration.

On the radio, the game will air on 790 KABC. The game also can be heard on other affiliate stations of the Trojan Radio Network — KSHP 1400AM in Las Vegas, KSZL 1230AM in Barstow, KXPS 1010AM in Palm Springs and KGU 95.1FM and 760AM in Honolulu — as well as on USCTrojans.com/Listen , KABC.com, and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 121/197) and app (Channel 959).

USC, ranked No. 6 in the Sept. 25 AP Top 25 Poll, defeated Oregon State on the road last Saturday in a thrilling 17-14 win that required Caleb Williams’ game-winning touchdown pass to Jordan Addison in the final minutes. The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) also have wins over Fresno State, Stanford and Rice this season. USC will host Arizona State this Saturday (7:30 pm PT/ESPN) prior to facing the Cougars at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) won its first three games of the season — including an upset win at then-No. 19 Wisconsin — but suffered a 44-41 loss against Oregon last week. The Cougars will host California before making the trip to Los Angeles.