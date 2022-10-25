Kickoff Time, TV Network Set For USC Football’s Nov. 5 Homecoming Game vs. California

Football | October 24, 2022

LOS ANGELES — USC Football’s Nov. 5 Homecoming/Reunion Weekend game against California will kick off at 7:30 pm PT and will air nationally on ESPN.

This is the Trojans’ third appearance on an ESPN network this season.

On the radio, the game will air on 790 KABC. The game also can be heard on other affiliate stations of the Trojan Radio Network — KSHP 1400AM in Las Vegas, KSZL 1230AM in Barstow, KXPS 1010AM in Palm Springs and KGU 95.1FM and 760AM in Honolulu — as well as on USCTrojans.com/Listen , KABC.com, and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 121/197) and app (Channel 959).

USC, ranked No. 10 in the Oct. 23 AP Top 25 Poll, rested last week on a bye and is second in the Pac-12 standings. The Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) resume action at Arizona this Saturday (4:00 pm PT/Pac-12 Networks) prior to hosting the Golden Bears.

Cal (3-14, 1-3 Pac-12) is on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to Washington at home last week. The Golden Bears will host No. 8 Oregon before making the trip to Los Angeles.

Tickets to the game at United Airlines Field at LA Memoria Coliseum are still available, starting at $105.

