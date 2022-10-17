Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set For USC Football’s Oct. 29 Away Game at Arizona

Football | October 17, 2022

LOS ANGELES — USC Football’s Oct. 29 away game at Arizona will kick off at 4:00 pm PT and will air nationally on Pac-12 Networks.

This is the Trojans’ third appearance on Pac-12 Networks this season.

On the radio, the game will air on 790 KABC. The game also can be heard on other affiliate stations of the Trojan Radio Network — KSHP 1400AM in Las Vegas, KSZL 1230AM in Barstow, KXPS 1010AM in Palm Springs and KGU 95.1FM and 760AM in Honolulu — as well as on USCTrojans.com/Listen , KABC.com, and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 121/197) and app (Channel 959).

The Trojans, ranked No. 12 in the Oct. 16 AP Top 25 poll, took their first loss of the season at No. 15 Utah last week. USC, which is 6-1 (4-1 Pac-12) in Lincoln Riley ‘s first season, will rest on a bye this week prior to making the trip to Tucson.

Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) is on a two-game losing streak despite an improved season under second-year Coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats are also idle on a bye week before they host the Trojans.