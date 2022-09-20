Kickoff time set for Iowa’s Big Ten home-opener against Michigan

The Hawkeyes hope for a night game against reigning Big Ten Champion Michigan has faded. It’s Monday morning, FOX announced that it would carry the game on its network at 11 pm CT for its Weekly “Big Noon Kickoff” game. It will be Iowa’s second 11 am kick of the season.

This season, the Hawkeyes are once again one of the top defenses in the country, ranking first nationally allowing just 2.92 yards per play and trailing only Georgia in allowing 4.3 points per game. But Iowa is still trying to gain traction offensively, as it ranks dead last in the country with just three touchdowns in three games so far.

“For us especially, we never seem to get shutouts. You start putting the reserves in, the ball seems to go down the field fast. It was good to see the backup guys play well for a change, Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz said when asked about the importance of shutting out Nevada. “It’s not fair to these guys, but it has been a tradition here, our backups go in there. That was good. It is gratifying. Any time you get a shutout that’s great. It’s representative of the kind of work that guys have been doing. They were aggressive tonight. They played well and did a lot of good things. They can always feel good about that.”

The Hawkeye offense showed signs of life against the Wolf Pack as they put up three Offensive touchdowns. It’s the first time this season that the Hawkeye offense has scored multiple touchdowns in a game.

“Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to. All in all, the team effort was good. Again, you go 60 minutes broken down over seven hours, not easy to do.”

The Wolverines haven’t been tested on the road this season and haven’t played Stellar competition. Despite that, they return several big-time Playmakers and have shown no signs of having a down year after losing Aidan Hutchinson and others to the NFL Draft.

Altogether, the Wolverines have lost four straight games in Iowa City dating back to 2005, and are 6-7-1 there dating back to 1984, including another stunning loss to the Hawkeyes in 1985 that disrupted a potential national title season.

