Kickoff time set for Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern

Iowa’s next home game against Northwestern officially has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Hawkeyes announced that they would be hosting Northwestern at 2:30 pm on October 29. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Wildcats are currently 1-5 this season with the lone win coming against Nebraska. Northwestern and Iowa are both currently 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Iowa will face off against Ohio State this weekend while Northwestern will play against Maryland.

Right now, all eyes are focused on the Iowa offense, which is desperately trying to find a spark this season.

“I think, obviously right now we’re all disappointed and frustrated by our performance offensively on Saturdays, but I’m proud of the preparation and the effort the guys have put in on a Weekly basis, seven days a week,” Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz said last Wednesday. “The effort and the preparation has been excellent. The reality is right now the production certainly hasn’t been what we expected, and it’s not meeting our level of expectation, most importantly. I felt like we had seen consistent improvement going into the Illinois week, but unfortunately, I think we took a step back that night over in Champaign.”

“The positive is we’ve got an opportunity to come back to work this week. Guys have come in with an eye on the future, the eyes on the horizon, and really a renewed focus on improving. I think for us right now it’s very important that we’re worried about improving and executing at all 11 spots. We all have ownership in this right now. Making the makeables, doing our job. Just the simple basics.”

