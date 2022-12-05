Kickin’ It for Cancer Kickball 2022 Tournament Winners

The 2022 New Melle Festival Queen Candidates were excited to host the eighth annual Kickin’ It for Cancer Kickball Tournament on Friday, May 20. A total of fourteen teams registered and came out to play to support the cause.The team names for the 2022 tournament are as follows: Balls to the Walls (Becker – purple), Blondin Ballers (sponsored by Blondin Profesional Real Estate – gray), Fellowship of the Ball (Simon – red), Freeballers, the winners, ( Laughlin – light blue), Fresh Kicks of Ball Air (Moeller – light purple), The “I Do” Crew (sponsored by The Venue at Wildflower Ridge – black), The Mistakes (Mittler – green), Opossum (Muschany – white) , The Other Halves (Burbes), The Primates (Burbes), Patty Ann Kickers, second place, (Rubinstein – orange), PSB Kicking Assets (sponsored by Peoples Savings Bank – navy), Quit Yer Pitchin’ (Paul – blue), and Wine A Lot (sponsored by Catala Facial Retreat & Boutique – yellow).

Both players and spectators enjoyed NMSR concessions, along with craft beer generously donated by Good News Brewing. With kickball play starting at 5 pm, teams were guaranteed to play two games before moving into the finalist games. Eight teams moved on to later games, which led to the semi-finalist and Championship games. Shortly after sunset, the Joerling family and close friends released a memorial lantern into the sky in loving memory and remembrance of Trevor Joerling. Following the lantern release, the 50/50 raffle winner was drawn, and a tournament attendant donated all proceeds, which totaled a little over $350, back to Friends of Kids with Cancer. The Championship game wrapped up shortly after 11 pm, deeming Freeballers, led by team Captain Courtney Laughlin, as the tournament champions, with Patty Ann Kickers (Rubinstein) coming in second.

Tournament shirts are still available for purchase for those who could not attend the tournament. If interested, please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The Pageant coordinator, Jenna Paul, as well as the 2022 candidates, Maleah Auping, Taylor Brewer, Sydney Deason, Kaya Goertz, Jenna McMullen, Maggie Molitor, Khyla Schiermeier, Calais Smith, and Briana Welge, would like to send a heartfelt and sincere thank you to every person who made this tradition possible to move forward this year. THANK YOU to the team captains, the bracket makers and scorekeepers, the Captains and players, the spectators, the business sponsors, and the NMSR employees and personnel!

With the community’s support, the New Melle Festival Queen Pageant is well on track to send a $6,000 donation to Friends of Kids with Cancer this year! Cumulatively, the New Melle Festival Queen Pageant has been able to donate over $35,000 to the Friends of Kids with Cancer organization in loving memory of Trevor Joerling.



Tournament champions, The Freeballers, led by Captain Courtney Laughlin.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Wildschuetz.



The Joerling family and close friends released a memorial

lantern into the sky in loving memory and remembrance

of Trevor Joerling.

Photo courtesy of Jenna Paul.

2022 Kickin’ If for Cancer Kickball Tournament Sponsors

AGES & STAGES

AIE FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

ASPIRATIONAL SOLUTIONS

AUDREY LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

BJW CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

BLOND’S PROFESSIONAL REAL ESTATE

BOONE COUNTRY CONNECTION

CATALA FACIAL RETREAT & BOUTIQUE

CREATIVE STITCHES

DRAINSCAPES

ELITE MECHANICAL

GOOD NEWS BREWING

GRACE HAULING

KARRENBROCK CONSTRUCTION

HAPPY BEGINNINGS

JOERLING COMPANIES

KING CONTRACTING

LIZ’S BAR & GRILL

MARACA’S

MY BUDDY TOM

NEW MELLE BAKING COMPANY

OVERSTOCK OUTLET

PEOPLES SAVINGS BANK

RENDE CONTRACTING

SHORTSTOPS & CENTERFIELDS

SORENSON KENNELS

STRAATMAN FEED STORE

THARP CONTRACTING, LLC.

THE RED BEAUTY SALON

THE VENUE AT WILDFLOWER RIDGE

TUEPKER BROS. CONSTRUCTION

U1DS

WHITE WOLF PUB & GRILL

WILDSCHUETZ BROTHERS TRUCKING