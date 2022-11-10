‘Kickin’ it 4 autism’ kickball tournament takes place, rounding out Autism awareness month

DELMAR, Del. – A local family Hosted a Kick Ball tournament on Saturday, called ‘Kickin’ it 4 Autism’ to support their 3-year-old son, Aven Foskey who was diagnosed with Autism last year. A year later, he’s now this year’s Grand Marshall for Autism Delaware.

Aven’s mother, Tanielle Foskey tells us, they’ve been huge advocates for Autism since their son’s diagnosis. So they wanted to find a way to bring the community together with a kickball tournament with proceeds benefiting Autism Delaware.

Food trucks, Rita’s water ice, music, community members, and nine kicking-ready teams filled the lot. While Aven’s parents say this is a new journey for them, they’re excited to grow their efforts and help other kids and their families throughout the state. “Hopefully with this, it’s going to build a great foundation even for my son’s future where he doesn’t have a voice right now, but he’ll have a voice for other kids and his peers later on in life,” says Foskey. She adds, “We see something new with Aven every single day and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Foskey says she hopes to make this an annual event, bringing more children with autism as well.