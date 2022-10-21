Kickball tourney in Seguin helps raise money for orphans in Tanzania

(Seguin) — A group of TLU students needs your help this week with their efforts to support orphaned children in Tanzania. The students are part of the Watoto Reflective Module at TLU. Watoto is a Swahili word, which means children. Texas Lutheran University offers reflective modules, like this one, to offer students a unique learning experience that allows them to connect with issues much bigger than themselves, while also working to find a way to help make a difference in the world. Oddly enough, the Watoto Module uses kickball — yes, the child’s game — to help raise awareness and funds for their project.

David Miller is a senior communications major and serves on the Watoto Module’s advertising committee. He says they have been preparing for their big fundraiser this weekend, and they hope that the community will respond to their plans for Sunday’s kickball tournament and their other fundraising efforts.

Dr. Rodrick Shao is an associate professor and the director of TLU’s Center for Teaching & Learning. He is also a native of Tanzania and also serves as the Faculty lead on the Watoto project. Dr. Shao says this project started several years ago as a way to support a growing number of orphaned children in Tanzania. He says at that time they were responding to the AIDS crisis in the eastern African nation. Dr. Shao says they need remains great due to the new challenges that were brought on there by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kickball tournament has been a fun way for the students in the module to interact with the community-at-large on this project. Dr. Shao says there’s still time for you to sign up.

He says it’s very easy for you to participate. The tournament will be held on Sunday at the city’s Softball 4-Plex on Nelda Street. The event is open to players of all skill levels, and organizers say they hope you will come and give it a try. It’s a fun event, but Miller says he knows that this is a very serious cause. He says his fellow students in the Watoto Module have gotten many lessons on the reasons why they are taking on this important project.

Teams will be signed up through the day of the tournament on Sunday. Miller says grab several friends, co-workers or family members and come be part of the fun. Organizers say they know that there are some people out there who want to help support this cause, but they aren’t interested in playing kickball. Dr. Shao says there are a number of ways for you to simply make a monetary donation to the project.

You can contact Dr. Shao at via email [email protected], or reach him by phone at 830-609-8451.