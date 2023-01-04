Kickball Federation Plead for Turf – FrontPageAfrica

Monrovia – The president of Liberia’s homegrown sports, kickball, Emanuel Suprise Whea is calling on the Government of Liberia and sports lovers to come to the aid of the sport.

Whea wants a complete transformation of playing facilities for the sports which will see improvement of the game.

Kickball is a sport that’s only played by females in Liberia.

January 1, 2023 marked exactly 59 years since the Liberian traditional sport developed.

The Liberia Kickball Federation president disclosed that they have over the years worked to get the sport Graduate from just high school competition to national Leagues which include (League one, two, three, and grass-root development)

Currently, the sport has also graduated from a Montserrado-based game to seven other counties where they are actively organizing national league activities.

Said Whea: “The sport has grown to be the second most popular and entertaining sport in Liberia with regular Appearances in the biggest Sporting festival in Liberia – The National County Sports Meet yet our players are still playing in the dust during our regular national league games and at times they played in the dirt,”.

“I want to use this medium to officially appeal to our black President a living Legend with love and passion for sports in his DNA to please look the way of Kickball to give some decency to the ladies kickball by taking them from the dusty ground to a mini sports stadium with artificial turf.

“We have seen some of the mini sports facilities built by you and your administration Mr President, but kickball has not been a true beneficiary but hope this New Year 2023 can be a year for Kickball.”

He told FrontPage Africa that as Liberians celebrate a new year, gifts and appreciation will be given out, and the best gift they as stakeholders of Kickball will appreciate from anyone or institutions is to have a mini stadium with turf to give what he calls decency to the sports and the passionate female who are playing the beautiful game of kickball.

“Females playing kickball in the dirt or dust could be your daughter, sisters, wives, friends and family,”.

“We pray that this 2023 takes our players from the dust to turf,” Emmanuel pleaded.

He appreciated the leadership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the cordial and supportive working relationship in 2022 and hopes such continues in 2023.

The LKF last allocation from the national government in the budget was US$1,600, however, accessing the money has been challenging due to the budget shortfall as indicated by the Ministry of Finance.