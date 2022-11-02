Kickapoo Sisters aim at team’s first Missouri state volleyball title

There’s often a visible cohesion between a setter and a strong-swinging hitter, one cultivated through countless sets and repetition.

Kickapoo Sisters Grace and Hannah Gardner’s borders on telepathy.

The Chiefs (30-8), who open up the Class 5 state volleyball semifinals today against St. Dominic (24-10-3) at 10 am at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, have been boosted by the sibling connection.

Occasional misfires have also been known to illustrate their sisterhood.

“Sometimes (Grace) gets on my nerves and we fight on the court,” said Hannah, a sophomore setter with 401 assists. “But she is trying to make me better, so I can’t be mad.”

Grace, a 5-foot-11 senior who is committed to Drury, can’t help but offer tutelage. It’s in her blood.

