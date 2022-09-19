Kick Time, TV Set For USC Football’s Oct. 1 Home Game vs. Arizona State

Football | September 19, 2022

LOS ANGELES — USC Football’s Oct. 1 home game against Arizona State will kick off at 7:30 pm PT and will air on ESPN.

This is the Trojans’ second appearance on ESPN’s networks this season.

On the radio, the game will air on 790 KABC. The game also can be heard on other affiliate stations of the Trojan Radio Network — KSHP 1400AM in Las Vegas, KSZL 1230AM in Barstow, KXPS 1010AM in Palm Springs and KGU 95.1FM and 760AM in Honolulu — as well as on USCTrojans.com/Listen , KABC.com, and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 121/197) and app (Channel 959).

USC, ranked No. 7 in the Sept. 18 AP Top 25 Poll, is off to a 3-0 start in Lincoln Riley ‘s first season with the program. The Trojans scored over 40 points in each of their wins over Rice, Stanford and Fresno State. USC will travel to Oregon State this Saturday at 6:30 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks prior to hosting the Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Arizona State (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) won its season opener against Northern Arizona but has dropped its last two contests against Oklahoma State and Eastern Michigan. The Sun Devils will host No. 13 Utah this week before visiting Los Angeles.