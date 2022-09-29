KICK BALL CHANGE AGENTS : HITS Daily Double

UMG topper Sir Lucian Grainge and Capitol Music Group Chairman/CEO Michelle Jubelirer prepare to teach some steps to freshly inked CMG artists Travis Japan. The group—who turned heads at the World of Dance competition and recently made a splash on America’s Got Talent—will drop their Capitol debut on 10/28. The ensemble was formed and cultivated by Travis Paynebest known as Michael Jackson‘s choreographer, and is named in his honor; they’re repped by Japanese talent-management Giant Johnny & Associates.

“Having worked together to achieve enormous success in Japan in recent years,” proclaimed Sir Grainge, “we are pleased to expand our working relationship with [agency President] Julie [Fujishima] and the great team at Johnny & Associates, and to welcome Travis Japan to the Capitol Music Group & UMG family.”

“I’m thrilled that Travis Japan is joining the CMG family,” added Jubelirer, “and that we’ll be collaborating with Johnny & Associates to help bring the band’s vision to a global scale.”

"I'm delighted to welcome Travis Japan to UMG and Capitol Music Group," noted Universal Music Japan CEO Naoshi Fujikura. "Additionally, it gives us great pleasure to promise them our complete support as they continue to build their groundbreaking careers globally. We look forward to celebrating their success with their fans worldwide!"