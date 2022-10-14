Khyri Thomas takes a break from basketball, Tofas Bursa adds Deon Thompson

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

Despite delivering two great performances, Tofas Bursa has started its 2022-23 Basketball Champions League season with a 0-2 record, losing by a small margin both against UCAM Murcia (75-72) and SIG Strasbourg (94-89 in OT). Now, the Turkish team had to deal with some roster changes.

After joining the team in the summer from Maccabi Tel Aviv, Khyri Thomas decided to take a break from basketball and return to the US due to a previous health problem in his family. Tofas Bursa released a statement about this situation.

“For special reasons, Khyri Thomas has informed our club that he wants to take a break from basketball. He was not part of our team’s SIG Strasbourg match for this reason. We show that we respect his decision, and if he decides to go back to basketball, we make it public that his rights are in our club”the club statement says.

Also, Dimitris Priftis’ team decided to reinforce its Rotations by adding 34-year-old big Deon Thompson, who previously played for Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, and who is coming from a season between Leones de Ponce and Zaragoza.

This could not be the only new face in Tofas Bursa’s Locker room, as Arturas Milaknis is also close to a deal with the Turkish side. The former Zalgiris Kaunas player, who is coming from a year in the EuroLeague in which he averaged 7.3 points per game shooting 93.1% at the free throw line, joined Baskonia as a provisional reinforcement for the pre-season.

TOFAŞ is close to signing a deal with Arturas Milaknis. The Turkish side is also exploring the market for a big, who can play both 4 and 5 positions and will not extend Josh Reaves’s short-term contract. More is @EurohoopsTR — Semih Tuna (@semih_tuna) October 13, 2022

