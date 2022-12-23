Khris Middleton’s Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

It’s Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

For the game, they will likely be without Khris Middleton, who is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: “Khris Middleton (knee) listed doubtful for Friday.”

