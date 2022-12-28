Khris Middleton’s Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

It’s Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing off with the Chicago Bulls in Illinois.

For the game, they will be without star shooting guard Khris Middleton, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: “Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out for Wednesday.”

This will be the sixth straight game that Middleton has missed.

The three-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest in seven games.

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made the NBA All-Star Game).

Even with his slow start, the Bucks are still one of the top teams in the entire NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-11 record in 33 games.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 8-8 in the 16 games they have played away from Wisconsin.

The two teams faced off last month, and the Bulls won 118-113.

Coming into the night, the Bulls are the 11th seed with a 14-19 record in 33 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 7-8 in the 15 games they have hosted at the United Center.

Last season, the Bulls made the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

However, they have been one of the most disappointing teams to start the new season.