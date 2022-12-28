Khris Middleton’s Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

It’s Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing off with the Chicago Bulls in Illinois.

For the game, they will be without star shooting guard Khris Middleton, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: “Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out for Wednesday.”

