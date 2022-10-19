Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: 1,725 ​​players take part on Day 1 of U-21 games in Ludhiana

As many as 1,725 ​​players participated on the first day of the state-level Championship for the under-21 category being held under the Punjab Khed Mela on Wednesday.

The U-17 boys’ team representing Ludhiana clinched a gold medal in the final softball match, while the girls’ team bagged a silver medal. Ferozepur girls’ team won a gold in the final softball summit.

In the final Clash of U-17 handball for girls, Mohali won the first trophy, while Jalandhar boys’ team won gold.

Patiala and Hoshiarpur teams emerged victorious in the judo overall championship for boys and girls, respectively, in the U-17 category.

While in U-21 boys’ handball category, the teams from Pathankot, Amritsar, Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ferozpur and Fatehgarh Sahib Secured their spot in the next round, girls from Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Ropar, SBS Nagar, Faridkot and Sangrur won the game.

In the U-21 softball for boys, teams from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Moga and Mansa won the matches. In the U-21 softball for girls, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala Pathankot, Mansa, Muktsar and Faridkot entered the next round.

U-21 basketball matches kickstart

Basketball matches for boys and girls in the U-21 category began on Wednesday at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Teams of Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Mansa, Muktsar and Faridkot won the matches in the boys’ game.

In the girls’ matches, teams from Malerkotla, Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Sangrur and Ludhiana emerged victorious.

In U-21 judo matches held in Ludhiana, Pushpa Devi from Hoshiarpur in -48kg, Neelam from Patiala in -52kg, Akshita Sharma from Hoshiarpur in the -57 kg, Harleen Kaur from Gurdaspur in the -63kg and Brahmleen from Patiala in -70kg bagged gold.

Winning players in the U-14, U-17 and U-21 categories will receive ₹10,000, ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 for securing the top three positions, respectively, along with certificates.