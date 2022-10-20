Khalil Herbert expresses goal line frustrations

Longtime Bears fans shake their heads over the team’s failure to score on fourth-and-goal inside the 1-yard line.

In the old days, Bill Wade would run a quarterback sneak and score, real old-timers say.

Better yet, Walter Payton would take flight and plunge over the top. Payton was the best at this—better even than the Raiders’ Marcus Allen, who wasn’t bad either—and it almost never failed.

“I don’t know, we’ve just got to find a way to get in,” Herbert said. “I’ve just got to find a way to get in. I’ve been watching that play over and over again trying to figure out what I could’ve done different. If I could’ve jumped, if I could’ve done something else.”

