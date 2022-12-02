KFS wraps up winning volleyball season Published 2:08 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Kenston Forest School (KFS) Varsity Volleyball team played their last Virginia Colonial Conference (VCC) regular season game on October 27, with a 3-0 win over Brunswick Academy finishing conference play undefeated (14-0).

KFS earned the title of VCC Regular Season Champions. KFS advanced to the VCC Tournament semifinals and defeated Tidewater Academy and Brunswick Academy to compete in the Championship game against Fuqua School on Saturday, November 5 Hosted at Brunswick Academy.

The KFS Varsity Volleyball team defeated Fuqua School 3-0 (25-19,25-10,25-9) to win the VCC Tournament Championship. KFS Varsity Volleyball has won three straight regular season and tournament championships (no regular season or tournament title awarded 20-21 school year due to the pandemic). Including tournament games KFS Varsity Volleyball has won 39 straight conference matches.

The following volleyball awards were given:

• Rhian Mills – VCC 2nd Team All-Conference

• Regan Tanner – VCC 1st Team All-Conference

• Regan Tanner – VCC All-Tournament

• Mackenzie Newcomb – VCC 1st Team All-Conference

• Mackenzie Newcomb – VCC All-Tournament

• Mackenzie Newcomb – VCC All-Academic

• Hanna Mahaney – 1st Team All-Conference

• Hanna Mahaney – VCC All-Tournament

• Hanna Mahaney – VCC Tournament MVP (2nd consecutive year)

• Hanna Mahaney – VCC Player of the Year

• Coach Kenny Hardy – VCC Coach of the Year (2nd consecutive year)

The 2022 team finished regular season /conference tournament play with a (24-5) record and received the #6 seed in the state tournament. After four sets, KFS lost to Chelsea Academy in Front Royal, VA in the quarterfinal game of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state playoffs.