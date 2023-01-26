KFC Canada unveils winterized outdoor basketball court

Dive Brief:

KFC has opened what it claims is the world’s first winterized outdoor basketball court in Toronto, Canada, according to a press release.

KFCourt features hoops that are made to look like the brand’s iconic buckets. Pre-warmed basketballs are available and DJs courtesy of LiveNation will be present on select days. Other amenities include a Pepsi-sponsored warming center and KFC samples on some days.

The court is part of a larger campaign, known as “KFC Buckets Are Life.” Promotional material will air across out-of-home, TV, online video channels and owned social media. The brand has also partnered with The Scarborough Shooting Stars, The Raptors Show on Sportsnet, BarDown on TikTok and The Score.

Dive Insight:

KFC Canada’s newest activation doesn’t let the weather stop basketball fans from getting some court time in and points to the ongoing relevance of outdoor experiential marketing, even in the winter. The court will be open from Jan. 26 Thu Feb. 22 and is located at The Bentway, a public space below a highway in Toronto, where February temperatures average between 22 and 34 degrees Fahrenheit. To help draw consumers to the branded space, the Toronto Raptors player Gary Trent Jr. will be making an appearance to Coach local fans.

The local push supports the community while driving awareness for the brand, including via a custom, limited-edition Number 11 Puffer Jersey designed to showcase the number of herbs and spices the brand uses.

Court time will be donated to local basketball community groups as well as available to the public for a $5 fee. All proceeds will go to Jump Thru Hoops, a basketball organization meant to develop young talent. As part of the initiative, consumers will be able to save $5 when they spend $25 on game nights starting Feb. 13 through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.

KFC has long taken advantage of ambitious marketing strategies. In 2021, it added a vacation possibility to its recurring KFC scented firelog campaign. The chain has also partnered with Proflowers to create a chicken bouquet. Nick Chavez, a former executive at Nintendo, joined KFC as CMO in December 2021.