Keystone Golf Resort: A tour of the River Course, Keystone Ranch
Keystone Golf Resort: Why summertime is the right time to visit Colorado
The Rocky Mountains of Colorado — Pristine white slopes with skiers Flying down the mountain just to get back on their lift. That’s the traditional vision when you hear “the Rockies.”
And it is incredible.
But there is the “other half of the year,” so to speak.
Enter Keystone Golf Resort in the summer.
Now it’s visions of teeing it up at two exceptional 18-hole designs that will make this a staple of your summer travel plans.
Located less than 90 minutes west of Denver in Summit County, it’s easy to get to this icon in the central mountains of Colorado.
The views are simply epic — and we’ve got the exclusive drone footage to prove it.
Here are some Insider tips on making the Trek to Keystone. . .
Keystone’s River Course (top) & Keystone Ranch (above)
Keystone River Course
The aptly named River Course features the Incredible Snake River that runs throughout the property, and this 18-hole experience features snow-capped mountain views that will leave you captivated throughout your round.
This is the dynamic creation of Dr. Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry, as the duo utilized dramatic elevation changes to challenge every facet of your game on the River Course.
Nowhere is this more prevalent than No. 16, a par-5 that features a 194-foot elevation change down from the tee to the green only to be followed by the short par-4 17th that leaves you with a short iron straight uphill, placing a premium on ball control.
Don’t just take our word for it — watch the video to see what we mean.
Keystone Ranch Course
Much like its sister course, the Keystone Ranch course was given the perfect moniker, as you get the sense that you could easily be wrangling horses instead of striking a perfect tee shot amid a mountainous backdrop that is simply perfection. Located on land that was originally used for ranching in the 1900s, this Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design is the perfect setting for a memorable round in Colorado.
Recommendation
Do yourself a favor and talk to your crew about considering this utopia for your next golf vacation. There are discounts available when you combine your rounds with stay-and-play options, and Keystone Resort has what seems like an Endless amount of Lodging options including the Keystone Lodge and Spa, private home rentals, and the Hyatt Place Keystone — the latter a sweet spot that the Travel Caddie can now personally vouch for. Enjoy!