Keystone Golf Resort: A tour of the River Course, Keystone Ranch

The Rocky Mountains of Colorado — Pristine white slopes with skiers Flying down the mountain just to get back on their lift. That’s the traditional vision when you hear “the Rockies.”

And it is incredible.

But there is the “other half of the year,” so to speak.

Enter Keystone Golf Resort in the summer.

Now it’s visions of teeing it up at two exceptional 18-hole designs that will make this a staple of your summer travel plans.

Located less than 90 minutes west of Denver in Summit County, it’s easy to get to this icon in the central mountains of Colorado.

The views are simply epic — and we’ve got the exclusive drone footage to prove it.

Here are some Insider tips on making the Trek to Keystone. . .