Keyshawn Johnson ‘Beefing’ With Star NFL Wide Receiver

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – DECEMBER 23: ESPN Personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can’t even spell his name.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL’s fastest man asked “Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV,” with a pair of Laughing emojis.

Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the latest Episode of “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” where he said he doesn’t really pay attention to people a lot of the time because they just hear what they want to hear. While co-host Max Kellerman eluded to the conflict possibly linking back to some of Key’s past comments about Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

That said, Johnson has largely been complimentary of Cheetah, even telling his co-hosts before the season that he thought Hill might be the NFL’s best receiver.

But like the former Pro Bowl wideout said, “Dudes hear what they want to hear.” Tyreek and the Dolphins will be hoping to hear their names atop the AFC standings with a big win on Sunday.