Keys to winning the Maui Invitational

The Ohio State basketball team begins their play in the Maui Invitational Tonight when they square off with the San Diego State Aztecs. What does this Buckeye basketball team have to do to come out of Maui as Champions of the Maui Invitational?

The field for the Maui Invitational is arguably the most loaded field we have ever seen for this well-known in-season tournament. Other than Ohio State, the field consists of Arizona, Arkansas, Creighton, Texas Tech, San Diego State, Louisville, and Cincinnati. Five of these times in the field are ranked nationally. The Buckeyes received what people are saying is the toughest draw of this tournament by having to open with San Diego State.

San Diego State is a very good defensive team. They’re a very physical team and like to force a lot of turnovers. San Diego State ranks 8th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. A lot of analysts like the Aztecs to be a dark-horse team to win the Maui Invitational.

This week on the islands will be Ohio State’s first true test. Even though the path may be extremely difficult, there is still a way for this Buckeye basketball team to win this tournament. In order to leave Maui as tournament champions, there are three keys in order for this Ohio State team to succeed this week.

First, the play on the perimeter must be consistent.