Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs. Duke

Wake Forest has lost three consecutive games and faces a daunting road test Tuesday night, traveling to Cameron Indoor to take on Duke. Duke is 4-2 over their last six games and coming off a 43-point win over Georgia Tech. Here are three keys that can help the Deacs get back in the win column:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button