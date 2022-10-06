Keys to the Game: Raptors 125, Celtics 119 (OT)
Key Moment
After storming back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit Wednesday night at TD Garden, the Toronto Raptors sealed the deal in overtime against the Boston Celtics.
Toronto outscored Boston 38-20 in the fourth frame and carried its momentum into the extra period for a 15-9 advantage, resulting in a 125-119 win.
Khem Birch and Josh Jackson kept the Raptors rolling into OT, as they combined for nine points in the first two and a half minutes, equaling Boston’s eventual total for the five-minute period.
Payton Pritchard was Boston’s Lone bright spot during bonus time, as he scored or assisted on all four of his field goals. However, his burst wasn’t enough to help the C’s reclaim their lead, as they dropped to 1-1 on the preseason.
Key Player
A mic’d up Jayson Tatum praised Sam Hauser this past week at practice, calling the second-year wing a legitimate shooting threat. Through two preseason games, Hauser has lived up to Tatum’s endorsement, proving to be the most Lethal shooter on the team during that span.
Hauser followed up his team-best 4-of-5 effort from deep against Charlotte Sunday afternoon with another team-high 5-of-8 3-point performance against Toronto Wednesday night. He also had a little extra in his bag from inside the arc where he made three more buckets, including a Pivotal and-one layup that helped Boston claim a 109-108 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Hauser finished with 22 points (8-12 FG), four rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes, which gives him 36 points (13-18 FG, 9-13 3P) in 45 minutes across the two preseason games.
For a guy who’s trying to earn a spot in Boston’s rotation, Hauser is certainly proving his worth.
Box Score Nuggets
- The Celtics had the top four scorers in the game, but still lost by six points.
- Jaylen Brown poured in a game-high 23 points, followed by Sam Hauser’s 22.
- Hauser led the team in 3-point makes for the second straight game with a 5-of-8 clip from deep.
- Jayson Tatum logged a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
- Malcolm Brogdon led the Celtics in assists (nine) for the second straight game.
- Payton Pritchard stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, four rebounds, and five assists off the bench.
- Boston dished out 31 assists, giving them 72 helpers in their first two preseason games.
- The Raptors had three players score 13 points and three more scored 10.
- Toronto had a 59-45 advantage in rebounds.
- The Celtics were +21 with Marcus Smart on the floor and -27 while he was on the bench.
Quote of the Night
“It kinda feels like we’re leaving off from the second half of last season.”
Jayson Tatum is how encouraged he is by Boston’s ball movement and togetherness.