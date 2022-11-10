Keys to the Game: Celtics 128, Pistons 112

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics were raining 3s during the final minute and a half of the third quarter Wednesday night. Their three triples over a span of just 85 seconds opened their lead up to 16 points heading into the final quarter, and they never looked back from there.

Sam Hauser got it all started with consecutive 3-pointers at the 1:26 mark and the 56-second mark of the frame. The first came off a kick-out pass from Derrick White, who found Hauser wide-open in the corner in front of Detroit’s bench. The second came off a kick-out from Luke Kornet to Hauser in the opposite corner, where the Sharpshooter splashed one home to push Boston ahead by 16.

Jaylen Brown canned the third and final triple of the run, and he did so in dramatic fashion. Following a three-point play from Detroit, Brown took the ball up the left side of the court as the clock ticked down. He used a crossover, an in-and-out, and then a stepback move to free himself up for a 3-pointer from the left wing with just over two seconds remaining on the clock. He rose up over two Defenders and drained his 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to send the Celtics into the fourth on a high note with the crowd cheering loudly behind them.

Boston’s lead never dropped below 14 from that moment on as the C’s coasted to a 128-112 win.

Key Player

We can’t look past Sam Hauser for our Key Player section. We just can’t. He was outstanding Wednesday night while setting a new career high in scoring.

Hauser came off of Boston’s bench to score a career-best 24 points that were fueled by the 3-point line. The second-year Sharpshooter drained six of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc, and nine of his 15 shot attempts overall.

Hauser didn’t contribute much else beyond the scoring column – he grabbed just two rebounds – but he didn’t need to. That hot shooting was just what the doctor ordered for Boston.

Box Score Nuggets

Boston tallied 31 assists, compared to just 12 turnovers.

Jayson Tatum (31 points) and Jaylen Brown (30 points) each eclipsed the 30-point barrier.

Each team’s bench scored at least 42 points – 47 by Boston’s, and 42 by Detroit’s.

Boston shot 53.4 percent from the field while limiting Detroit to just 41.6 percent shooting.

Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Three Pistons grabbed 10 boards: Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.

The Celtics made 18 of their 46 shots from long distance, good for 39.1 percent.

Marcus Smart led the game in assists with 11, all while committing just one turnover.

Derrick White led Boston with eight rebounds.

All five Celtics starters finished with a plus/minus rating of plus-15 or better .

Quote of the Night