Keys to the Game: Celtics 123, Bulls 119

Key Moment

Al Horford missed the shot, but Marcus Smart was there waiting to do Marcus Smart things.

Less than a minute remained on the clock with the Celtics leading by two as Horford’s misfire flew through the air. No Celtics player was in position to grab a rebound, until Smart out-hustled everyone on the floor.

Smart was completely out of position and behind Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, who has averaged 10.5 rebounds per game over his 12 seasons, in the center of the paint. Of the five total players in the paint at that moment, Smart was the only one wearing green and white.

And yet somehow, as Smart always does, he found a way to get into the thick of the play.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year worked his way around Vucevic just enough to reach out his left hand and make contact with the ball as it came down for the rebound attempt. That slight contact prevented Vucevic and Chicago’s Patrick Williams from hauling in the board, which then led to the ball falling right into Jayson Tatum’s hands.

Tatum immediately went up for a layup and was fouled on the attempt, sending him to the line for two freebies. He connected on one of the two shots to make it a 118-115 game with 41.9 seconds left, and that one point proved to be crucial.

On Chicago’s next possession, Tatum blocked a layup attempt by Williams, and then Williams fired up a 3-pointer from the left wing for an attempt to tie the game. That attempt had no chance at dropping from the moment it came off his hands.

Boston grabbed the board and went on to make five free throws down the stretch to seal a 123-119 win.

Key Player

Malcolm Brogdon was almost perfect Friday night. And we mean that quite literally.

The versatile guard came off of Boston’s bench to drop 25 points while draining nine of his 10 shots from the floor. Five of those buckets were scored at the rim, where he shot 5-of-6 overall. He also connected on seven of his nine free throw attempts.

Brogdon’s 25 points were 10 more than Chicago’s entire bench combined to score. He also added four assists, two rebounds and one blocked shot during his nearly 29 minutes of action.

Box Score Nuggets

Jayson Tatum set a new career high with 20 free throw attempts, 17 of which he converted.

Tatum logged a team-high 36 points, while tying for the game high in rebounds with 12 and leading the game Outright with six assists.

Boston made seven more free throws (32) than Chicago attempted (25).

Malcolm Brogdon outscored Chicago’s entire bench by a count of 25-15.

The C’s made just nine 3-pointers on 31 attempts.

Sam Hauser, who scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds, led the game in plus/minus rating at plus-19.

Five Celtics blocked a shot, led by two pieces from Luke Kornet and Derrick White.

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 46 points while not making a 3-pointer.

Chicago outscored Boston 17-3 in fast break points.

Boston outscored Chicago 52-34 in the paint .

Quote of the Night

“I thought all of our guys did a great job of making winning plays down the stretch… We just played the right way.”