Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Hornets 103

Key Moment

Preseason games can provide a great opportunity for training camp signees to make their case for a full-time NBA roster spot. Boston Celtics wing Justin Jackson certainly made his Friday night by singlehandedly delivering the most pivotal stretch in a comeback win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics, who had stormed back from a 16-point deficit, found themselves down 81-80 with 2:45 left in the third quarter, and that’s when Jackson erupted by making three consecutive 3-pointers over a 61-second span.

After getting it done on offense, putting the Celtics up 89-83, it was time for Jackson to shine on the other end. They closed out the final minute of the frame by picking off a Terry Rozier pass and then chasing down and blocking a Mark Williams dunk attempt in electrifying fashion.

Jackson finished with 16 points on the night, and his individual run gave Boston a permanent cushion en route to a 112-103 win.

Key Player

As he enters his first full season with the Celtics, Derrick White claims to be feeling much more comfortable than he was last spring after being traded to Boston and having to learn his system on the fly.

It showed Friday night, as he delivered in all areas of the game in his third straight preseason start.

White scored 18 points, including 15 in the first half, while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. They finished one point shy of Jaylen Brown’s team-high 19 points, and one assist shy of Payton Pritchard’s team-best seven assists.

White also grabbed four rebounds and led the game with two blocked shots, all in 24 minutes of action.

Box Score Nuggets

The Celtics had five players score between 14 and 19 points.

Jaylen Brown paced Boston with 19 in the scoring column.

LaMelo Ball led the game in points (23) and assists (nine).

Noah Vonleh logged a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) for the C’s.

Derrick White stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Boston came back from a 16-point deficit before winning by nine.

Blake Griffin notched seven points, nine rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes in his first game as a Celtic.

Seven different Celtics players snagged a steal.

Brodric Thomas logged a game-best plus-18 in 15 minutes.

Justin Jackson (16 points) and Payton Pritchard (15 points) combined for 31 of Boston’s 43 bench points.

Quote of the Night