Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Nuggets (10.07.22)

This evening the Bulls welcome the Denver Nuggets to the Windy City with both squads looking to bounce back after opening preseason losses. Denver fell at home to Oklahoma City, 112-101, Monday, while the Bulls stumbled out of the Gates early, falling behind by as many as 19-points before furiously rallying late, only to still come up short against New Orleans, 129- 125, Tuesday at the United Center.

Here are a few things to keep an eye on this evening against the Nuggets (7 pm CST tipoff – NBC Sports Chicago):

With Lonzo Ball out of action for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Chicago’s Head Coach, Billy Donovan, says he plans to experiment with different looks during the preseason, rotating players behind the wheel in the hope of figuring out who gives the Bulls their best shot at getting off to quick starts. The first four starters (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vučević) are given. What Donovan is looking to find out is who is the best option to drive the action while Ball rehabs from recent knee surgery.

Second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu Drew the starting assignment the other night and did alright, notching 10 points (shooting 3-of-5 from the field, and 2-of-3 from behind the arc), three assists, two rebounds and two turnovers in 23 minutes. Dosunmu started 40 games at the point last season as a rookie and delivered a very solid effort, much like he did against the Pelicans on Monday. Chances are he’ll end up the starter again when the games begin to count for real, but in the meantime, most likely someone else will get his named called by Bulls PA announcer Tim Sinclair when the lights go out Tonight (Alex Caruso?) .

A major key for the Bulls to achieve success this season will be how well they defend. Monday’s effort wasn’t something to brag about, that for sure. Despite Nikola Vučević blocking four shots at the rim, Chicago’s overall defense crumbled like a stale donut in allowing New Orleans to put up 40 points in the first quarter and 70 by halftime. For the game, the Pels posted a whopping 62 points in the paint overall. That simply can’t continue to happen going forward. Far better communication and recognition between Bulls Defenders needs to occur this evening if Chicago is to take a step forward in getting ready for the start of the season in less than two weeks.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH … HOPES

Denver hits the hardwood coming off a 48-win season last year. This team is pure gold, headlined by back-to-back NBA MVP superstar center, Nikola Jokić and the healthy returns of guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr.

Murray missed all of last year recovering from a knee injury, but when healthy he’s a bucket-getter and big-shot taker. Porter Jr. battled chronic back problems and only saw the floor nine times last season.

While the OKC game the other night was A fairly sloppy affair (aren’t all first preseason games?), Murray and Porter did what they do best: score. Murray posted 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in his 15 minutes while Porter added 12 points of his own on 5-of-7 shooting in 14 minutes.

Besides the top three names already mentioned, Aaron Gordon has found his comfort zone in Denver, while offseason additions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown make the Nuggets that much deeper.