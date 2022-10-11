Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Bucks (10.11.22)

The Bulls return home to the United Center to close out their 2022-23 preseason by taking on longtime Central Division Rival Milwaukee this evening. Chicago hits the home Hardwood riding a two-game win streak after defeating Denver, 131-113, last Friday at the UC and Toronto, 115-98, up in the Great White North Sunday evening. The Bulls are averaging 123.7 points while shooting .529 from the floor (.425 from beyond the arc) while allowing opponents 113.3 points on .437 shooting (.306 from deep).

Having won two of three, Chicago now boasts a 230-200 (.535) all-time mark in preseason play and has won multiple games each preseason dating back to the 1999-00 season, and in 53 of 56 overall.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 0-3 on the preseason having lost to Memphis to open their slate and falling back-to-back to Atlanta over the weekend playing in Abu Dhabi. The Bucks come into Tonight averaging 108 points on .432 percent shooting while allowing 116 points on .514 percent shooting during the preseason. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has only played once, recording 19 points and 7 rebounds when suited up. Former Bulls forward Bobby Portis has played in all three games, delivering his usual solid effort, producing 12 points and six rebounds in only 21 minutes. Every Bulls fan least favorite Buck, Grayson Allen, is next in line for Milwaukee with 11.7 points, shooting .481 overall and .417 from distance over 19 minutes.

Here are a few things to keep an eye on this evening against the Bucks (7 pm CST tipoff – NBC Sports Chicago):

For the third game in a row Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan decided to start someone new at power forward on Sunday in Toronto, going with Veteran Derrick Jones Jr. However, by the time the final horn sounded, it seemed pretty clear that Javonte Green could end up claiming the spot by the time the regular season rolls around next week in Miami. Green has been nothing short of Spectacular in each of the Bulls’ three preseason games. Against the Raptors, they didn’t see the court until the third quarter yet ended with 17 points (in just 15 minutes) on 7-for-8 shooting. Green comes into Tonight averaging 16.7 points in preseason play, shooting a combined 17-for-22 (.773) from the field and 6-for-8 (.750) from 3-point range.

Second-year man Ayo Dosunmu made his third consecutive preseason start at point guard on Sunday and once again performed well, tallying 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in 29 minutes. At the start of training camp, the Bulls’ starting point guard spot looked like an open competition, but it seems safe to say Dosunmu’s consistent, steady overall play has earned him the nod to fill in for the sidelined Lonzo Ball until he returns from knee rehab Dosunmu is averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 turnovers while shooting 11-for-21 (.524) overall and 6-for-10 (.600) from the 3-point arc in 25.2 minutes. Another solid effort tonight should lock up a starting role for the Windy City native.

The Bucks went 51-31 last year, finishing in the top three of the Eastern Conference for the fourth consecutive season. Milwaukee’s new additions this season include free agent signee Joe Ingles, first round draft pick MarJon Beauchamp and Two-Way Rookie AJ ​​Green. Ingles can shoot the ball with the best of them; however, he’s trying to come back from a torn ACL last season and won’t be ready until at least January at the earliest. Beauchamp and Green are nice additions for sure, but unlikely to see a lot of action this season unless something goes very, very wrong.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, if healthy, makes Milwaukee a major threat to win the NBA title. The 7-foot forward enters his 10th season coming off a career-high 29.9 ppg (2nd in NBA), 11.6 rpg (6th in NBA) and 5.8 apg.