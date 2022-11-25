Keys to the Game – Bulls at Thunder (11.25.2022)

The Bulls (8-10) look to build on their recently improved form in Oklahoma City on Friday night as they take on the Thunder in the second game of a six-game road trip. Friday also marks the first of five straight road games against Western Conference opponents, so every win is meaningful. The Thunder (7-11) come into this game on a three-game losing streak themselves, including an overtime Heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Here are three things to watch for tonight:

The Bulls have largely been a streaky team this year, particularly in the past two weeks. After a four-game losing streak that included a devastating final second home loss to the Orlando Magic, the Bulls have found their groove, impressively winning two games in a row against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, Boston and Milwaukee. Look for the Bulls to try to build back their momentum and keep this run going – while they have now had three instances where they’ve strung together back-to-back wins, a win Tonight would give them their first three-game win streak of the season.

DeMar DeRozan has continued his Stellar play this season, but he’s now found his rhythm and playing his best basketball of the season. He’s averaging over 33 points per game in his last four, including a 36-point explosion on 58% shooting in the big win over the Bucks. DeMar also scored 38 in a win over the Thunder last time these two teams met last season. Look for DeMar to continue as an offensive focal point and utilize his veteran savvy against a young team that ranks in the bottom third of the NBA in defensive rating.