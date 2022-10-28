Keys to the Game – Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)

The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th.

Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor. Chicago averaged a whopping 121 points in the two contests, with DeMar DeRozan Shining the brightest, averaging 36 points and 7.5 rebounds against his former team.

Speaking of DeRozan, he comes in just seven points shy of recording 20,000 in his career. If he can do it, he’ll become the 50th player in NBA history to achieve such a feat.

After tonight, the Bulls immediately fly home to meet the Philadelphia 76ers Tomorrow at the United Center, closing a busy week in which Chicago will have played four games over six days.

As for this evening’s contest against the Spurs, here are a couple of things to watch (7:30 pm CST tipoff – NBC Sports Chicago):

For the Bulls to thrive offensively, Chicago must play at a fast pace, Relentlessly attacking the paint and making their way to the basket and free throw line. It’s not a fluke the Bulls have scored 120 and 124 points in consecutive games. They’ve done it by regularly driving the ball deep into the paint and taking the action to the hoop. Combined, Chicago has outscored their last two opponents in the paint 92-72, and from the charity stripe, 48-29. The Bulls have also outshot their last two opponents .489 (85-174) to .398 (74-186), dishing 63 assists to 57 for their foes.

It’s essential that the Bulls freely move the ball from player-to-player, skipping it inside and out as well as from one side of the 3-point arc to the other. The ball can’t stick in anyone’s hands for too long while the rest stand and watch. Quick, decisive passing, nonstop player movement in and out of the lane and all around the 3-point arc is absolutely vital.

The Bulls are blessed in having two elite one-on-one players in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Each can break down a defender and light up the scoreboard at any moment. However, both are best served when everyone engages in the action. DeRozan and LaVine are more than willing passers. They’re unselfish players who continually look to set teammates up for easy scores. The Bulls can be tough to defend when everyone adopts this attitude. Against Indiana on Wednesday, Chicago dished a season-high 34 assists on 43 made baskets. DeRozan and LaVine combined for 11 of those 43 helpers.

With the Bulls playing the front end of a back-to-back tonight, there’s a good chance LaVine sits and plays tomorrow at home against Philadelphia. If that ends up being the case, it’s all the more important, as a team, Chicago has everyone heavily involved in the action at both ends of the floor.

Defensively, Chicago has to come into tonight’s contest with a physical mindset, locking down the paint and denying easy scores at the rim and wide-open looks from the 3-point arc. The Bulls have to do a good job of communicating with each other and quickly cover for a teammate if he falls a step behind an attacking opponent.

Under future Hall of Fame Coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have always been a pass-happy team that looks to knock opponents onto the back of their heels with Speedy ball movement, Relentless slashes through the lane and finding open shooters stationed all around the 3- point arc. Under Popovich, San Antonio’s record is 189-27 (.875) when recording 30+ assists. Last season, 10 different players with the Spurs recorded a double-double.

Nothing has changed so far this year, other than the Spurs are shooting the most Threes in franchise history. They come in Tonight ranked 9th in scoring at 118.0 points, 7th in made 3-pointers (13.6), 8th in 3-point accuracy (.386), and No. 1 in the league in assists (30.8). Wingmen Keldon Johnson (21.8) leads the team in scoring while running mate Devin Vassell is close behind (19.8).

As of this writing, Vassell isn’t expected to play due to left knee soreness, but that may only give Johnson more opportunities to hunt for shots around the arc. Coming into tonight, Johnson is launching an average of 8 treys a game and connecting on 40-percent. Former Bulls first-round draft pick, Doug McDermott, usually comes off the Spurs’ bench firing as well at 4.4 long distance attempts at 50-percent. McDermott is one of only eleven players in the league with more than 600 three-pointers while shooting at least .400 from beyond the arc.