Keys to Tecumseh’s state championship match

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — Tecumseh lost a Heartbreaker to North Posey in its opening match of the Class 2A Sectional last year.

After taking a 2-0 lead, the Braves dropped the final three sets to the eventual regional champion Vikings. Just over a year later, they are now preparing for a trip to Ball State University’s Worthen Arena to compete for an IHSAA state championship.

The Braves (31-4) moved down to Class A this season and are the second-ranked team in the class. They will face No. 5 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the state final Saturday at 10 am CDT. The match will be streamed on ihsaatv.org.

The magic continues:Tecumseh volleyball is the school’s fourth team to make state this year

This will be Tecumseh’s first state championship appearance in program history. It previously made the state Finals from 2002-04 — back when it was more than one round — but lost in the semifinals in each of those seasons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button