keys to success against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

As Penn State Football heads to Piscataway for their final road game of the 2022 regular season, the fanbase is eager to see their Nittany Lions continue to dismantle inferior competition.

Penn State is currently favored by about three touchdowns, but realistically, they can and should win by much more than that.

To avoid any Threat of an upset, and really to run Rutgers right out of their own stadium, these are three keys to success for Penn State Football against the Scarlet Knights.

Don’t play down to their level

This game shouldn’t even be close. So far this season, the Nittany Lions have done quite well in these types of games. I don’t mean simply the fact that they’ve won, because that’s expected, but the fact that they’ve won convincingly.

In past seasons, they’ve let inferior teams play with them on multiple occasions throughout the year rather than putting them away early. This year, the only game you can really point to for that being the case is Northwestern; and conditions weren’t exactly ideal in that one.

For fans to be satisfied with this one, the trend of Penn State dominating teams they’re supposed to dominate must continue. This one needs to be a blowout.

How do they do that?

Set the tone, bring the energy and physicality, take what little energy is expected out of their crowd out of it early, don’t make mental mistakes, don’t turn the ball over, etc.–many of which are clichés, but for good reason. Avoid sloppy play and the rest will take care of itself.

Playing a disciplined game will also be key for Penn State Football to win this one big one. Rutgers is one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to penalties per game (8.4), so playing down to their level would be playing undisciplined football and matching their penalties.

Fans want to see 60 minutes of dominant football this weekend in Piscataway. If the Nittany Lions want to find themselves in the top 10 and in consideration for a New Year’s Six Bowl, they’ll need to play like it.