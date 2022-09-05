Keys bizzarely claims Coady’s offside goal against Liverpool should’ve stood

Richard Keys has claimed that Yesterday was a ‘really bday day for VAR’ and Suggested that Conor Coady’s disallowed goal in the Merseyside Derby should’ve stood.

The former Liverpool man tapped home Neil Maupay’s cross-shot from close range during the second half at Goodison Park and after initially celebrating jubilantly with the home supporters, VAR intervened and correctly ruled the Strike out for offside.

There were a number of questionable decisions in other Premier League games yesterday, however, with West Ham robbed of a late equalizer at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle harshly having a goal chalked off and Philippe Coutinho’s great effort against City disallowed due to a Bizarre offside call from the linesman.

“Another really bad day for VAR,” Keys tweeted on his official Twitter account. “West Ham were robbed. It was a shocking decision that cost them an equalizer. Newcastle should have a pen or their goal should stand & I’ll remain convinced Everton could’ve had a winner. The Reasoning will be interesting.

The former Sky Sports presenter is right to question the other decisions, but it’s quite bemusing as to how he can claim Everton’s goal should’ve counted.

Coady was clearly in an offside position – Keys’ hatred towards Liverpool appears to grow stronger every week.

VAR has been the topic of most discussions recently, but what needs to be remembered is that it’s not the technology that is to blame, it’s the referee operating it.

The referee in charge of VAR can’t hide behind the technology, it is still their decision at the end of the day and teams are unfairly losing out on points as a result far too often.

VAR is here to stay but a review is certainly needed – the same system appears to work a lot more smoothly in the Champions League and other major Leagues around Europe so what is the Premier League doing wrong?

You can view Keys’ tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Another really bad day for VAR. West Ham were robbed. It was a shocking decision that cost them an equalizer. Newcastle should have a pen or their goal should stand & I’ll remain convinced Everton could’ve had a winner. The Reasoning will be interesting. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) September 3, 2022

