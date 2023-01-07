Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders won’t be in the Playoffs for the second year in a row, but they still have a chance to play spoiler against a big Rival in the Kansas City Chiefs.

We’ll have the keys the Raiders will need to hit on to make that happen, along with final predictions for the game.

Don’t let your foot off the gas

This is a lesson the Raiders should know well by know, but especially after they blew a 17-point lead in their first meeting with the Chiefs in Kansas City.

No lead can be considered safe as long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback for the Chiefs.

If the Raiders are able to find themselves up late in this game, they can’t get into the normal game script of just trying to run the ball and control the clock.

They need to continue to generate scoring chances, and they have the weapons to do that both on the ground and in the air.

Can Jarrett Stidham do it again?

Maybe the biggest thing to watch in this game is if new Raiders starting QB Jarrett Stidham can continue to give the Raiders reasons to make him part of their plans next year.

He looked the part in last weeks loss to the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 365 passing yards and three touchdowns against the NFL’s top defense.

If he can have a repeat performance against another high-caliber team, his stock will go way up heading into the offseason.

Final score: Chiefs 34, Raiders 21

