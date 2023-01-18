Keyonte George, Baylor Bears Basketball Plays in Lubbock Against Texas Tech Red Raiders

Well. 21 Baylor Men’s Basketball (13-5, 3-3) outlasted Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) in Lubbock to secure its third-straight win in Big 12 play.

The offense erupted. Chalk it up to an easier stretch in Big 12 play or Scott Drew pressing some powerful button, but this Bears team looks vastly different than their opening stretch of conference play.

Then there was Keyonte George. He was as good as ever with 27 points on 8-15 shooting to send Texas Tech to its worst start in Big 12 play ever (0-6). George added a perfect 6-6 at the line along with five rebounds and three assists.

