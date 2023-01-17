Keylor Navas could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Keylor Navas could see the light at the end of the tunnel and he could find the minutes he hasn’t seen with Paris Saint-Germain this season. The Costa Rica international is serving as the second option to Gianluigi Donnarumma under manager Christophe Galtier this year and he has only made one appearance across all competitions with PSG.

Possible Reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo

The 36-year-old has not reached an agreement with any team because of his high salary and he is under contract with the Ligue 1 Giants until 2024. Navas is earning close to $4 million with Paris Saint-Germain but according to several reports, one team is willing to assume his salary, Al Nassr.

The Saudi side is looking for a replacement for goalkeeper David Ospina, who fractured his elbow, and manager Rudi Garcia has requested the signing of Navas. The three-time Champions League Winner could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Pro-League following their spell at Real Madrid.

According to several reports, PSG Sporting director Luis Campos wants to receive a fee for allowing their backup goalkeeper to leave for the second part of the season. This is something that has complicated the negotiations between both sides for Navas and if they don’t come to an agreement, Al Nassr might move their attention to signing Al Wheda goalkeeper Munir.