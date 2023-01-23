Keylor Navas could be set to leave PSG

Keylor Navas’ time at PSG could be coming to an end. The Costa Rican will start in the side’s round of 16 Coupe de France match against Pays de Cassel on Monday for what could be his last match for the club. PSG head Coach Christophe Galtier confirmed he would start against the French sixth division side, highlighting his “professionalism and attitude” despite the difficulties he is facing this season.

So far this season, the former Real Madrid player has only played in one official match, in the last 32 of the Coupe de France against Châteauroux. On Thursday, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was also a starter in the friendly against Al Nassr and Al Hilal, conceding the penalty that would lead to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal in his first game in Saudi Arabia.

Navas’ situation is not an easy one. Last season he rotated with Gianluigi Donnarumma, although the Italian was Mauricio Pochettino’s choice for the Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Since Galtier’s arrival on the bench in June, the veteran goalkeeper has been dropped to the bench and will only get more game time if PSG progress in the Coupe de France. Although he has not formally asked to leave, the player is unhappy at the lack of minutes in the French capital.

Interest in Navas

There are several clubs that have expressed interest in the goalkeeper. One of them was Al Nassr, but the interest has not gone any further. In the Premier League, he has a good reputation and according to L’Équipe, Nottingham Forest are one of the sides that could submit an offer before the end of the January transfer window. PSG will not get in the player’s way if he is not happy in the squad. His salary would free up space for Financial Fair Play and the French side could let him leave for €5 million.