KeyCorp Weighs in on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp Analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The Consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its Quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six Equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a Consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 51,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,607 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 31,576 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the Insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others , including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

