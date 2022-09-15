Key Year For Custer Soccer As Co-Ed Team Lays Foundation

A division of sanctioned Soccer has returned to Custer high school this fall. It’s a co-ed team, both girls and boys on the same team, competing in the Class A boys division. The participation numbers weren’t high enough to field both a boys and girls team, so co-ed was the next best option. South Dakota High School Activities Association policy requires all co-ed teams to be a part of the boys division for competition, due to requirements with Title IX.

“It’s been about seven years since Custer had a soccer team. They just didn’t quite have the numbers to be able to push soccer through,” explained Custer head soccer Coach Sydney Hickman. “Within the last couple years there were some discussions, but over the past year there was this push to bring soccer back to Custer.”

This year’s squad consists of 23 players, sixteen are boys and seven are girls. And while this may seem strange to some, it could potentially spark a trend for other schools in the state, who also have had conversations about starting a soccer program, but don’t have enough to form individual boys or girls teams.

“There’s a lot of really small schools in South Dakota, and soccer is one of those sports that isn’t big in South Dakota, but I think it’s starting to bud,” Hickman stated. “We’re going to see, potentially, a lot more programs, and I hope that with this co-ed team, and with other existing co-ed teams, that can kind of give other school boards and other schools that confidence.”

Coach Hickman will be the first to tell you, it takes time to build a culture and grow a program. That doesn’t mean 2022 isn’t about being competitive, but it does mean that it’s about laying the groundwork for the present and future.

“With this being a new program, we’re in a very foundational year. We have a lot of room for growth, and these kids have a really good skill level and base, so being able to build them and grow together, we’re only going to see more progress and growth as the years go by,” said Hickman.

If you’re traveling to Custer high school, it won’t take long to realize that there is interest in the sport of soccer. The school grounds are littered with soccer fields, both for competitive and recreational use. Support exists for soccer in Custer. It’s there – but it’ll just take time.

The Wildcats are 0-5 on the season with one game remaining to close out their 2022 campaign. While this season may not show the wins in the team standings, the kids are still showing up each day with the drive of getting better and having fun. Other communities and towns might be able to learn something from their Neighbors in the Hills.

“I hope Custer is a good example of that, because the kids that are out practicing every day, they love it,” Hickman exclaimed. “They come together, they don’t think about anything other than their love for soccer, and how they can compete, and how they can get better.”

Custer’s final soccer match of the regular season will take place on Thursday September 22nd when the Wildcats host Belle Fourche.