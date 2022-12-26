Key Takeaways From Bucks-Celtics Christmas Day Game

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are both title contenders in the Eastern Conference and they currently hold the two-best records in the NBA.

They played each other on Christmas and while they are both still title contenders, the Celtics really came to play and they proved that they are currently the best team in the entire league.

Boston dominated this game from start-to-finish and from the opening tip, the Bucks never seemed to be in this game. Obviously some of this had to do with their own struggles and turning the ball over 15 times, but a lot of credit has to be given to Celtics’ head Coach Joe Mazzulla and his guys for stepping up and playing this game like it was a true playoff game.

