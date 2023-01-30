Key panel urges BOJ to make 2% inflation target long-term goal

Govt, BOJ must sign new policy accord – panel proposal

BOJ’s policy conduct must be revamped – panel member Okina

Influential bank executive says BOJ policy unsustainable

The proposal comes ahead of the BOJ leadership transition

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) – A panel of academics and business executives on Monday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make its 2% inflation target a long-term goal instead of one that must be met as soon as possible, in light of the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing.

The re-defining of the price target must be made in a new policy agreement between the government and the central bank that would replace the one crafted in 2013, the panel said.

In the proposal, the panel also called for the need to have interest rates rise more in line with economic fundamentals, and normalize Japan’s bond market function.

“The way the BOJ conducts monetary policy must be revamped,” Yuri Okina, a panel member who is considered among candidates to become the next BOJ Deputy governor, told a news conference.

“By making 2% inflation a long-term goal, the BOJ can make its monetary policy more flexible,” she said.

The proposal by the panel comes ahead of the BOJ’s leadership transition, with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term ending in April, and those of his two deputies in March.

The views presented by the panel could also keep alive market expectations that the BOJ could start raising interest rates under Kuroda’s successor, as inflation accelerates to double the BOJ’s target level, analysts say.

Nobuyuki Hirano, former president of MUFG Bank and member of the panel, said the BOJ’s yield control policy has become unsustainable, as it is causing big distortions in the yield curve and making the bond market dysfunctional.

“Given such distortions, we must correct the BOJ’s policy into one that is more flexible,” Hirano told the news conference. “It’s too dangerous to keep going this way.”

Under strong political pressure to beat deflation, the BOJ signed a policy agreement with the government in 2013 and committed to achieving 2% inflation “at the earliest date possible.”

With inflation exceeding the BOJ’s target, critics say the current Accord has become outdated and is preventing the BOJ from phasing out its Massive stimulus program.

Given recent public complaints about rising inflation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will choose the next BOJ governor, has signaled the chance of revising the policy accord under Kuroda’s successor.

The panel consists of about 100 academics, business executives and Labor union officials, including those who are members of key government councils.

Kishida delivered a speech at one of the panel’s meetings in October, a sign of the influence his proposals have on the government’s economic policy.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle

