Key Offensive lineman set to return to Michigan football in 2023

Michigan football is set to get back another key cog up front on offense.

Starting left guard Trevor Keegan, a big part of the Wolverines’ Joe Moore Award-winning Offensive line last season, announced Thursday plans to return in 2023.

In a post on social media, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman said he is “thrilled to get back to work with my teammates and get rolling.”

“Making it to the NFL has been a dream of mine ever since I picked up a football,” Keegan wrote. “With a lot of thought and talking to those closest to me, there is more I want to achieve personally and collectively as a team.”

Keegan had been on the fence about leaving; he was a senior in 2022 and just as well declared for the NFL draft as his fellow linemen Ryan Hayes and Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Yet, he still has two years of Eligibility left after redshirting his freshman season in 2019 and playing through the pandemic-shortened year of 2020. Keegan rose up the depth chart and earned a starting role in 2021, just as Michigan’s Offensive line became a Bedrock of the offence.

He was a shoe-in to start at left guard this past year, and did so in 11 of the Wolverines’ 14 games, missing three due to injury. Keegan was a first-team all-Big Ten selection by the coaches this year (second team by the media), despite posting low run and pass-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus.

“For the past 4 years, I’ve been surrounded by incredible individuals who have made a huge impact in my life,” Keegan said. “My time here at Michigan has allowed me to grow in so many aspects in life, on and off the field. My teammates and coaches have built a culture that is Unbreakable and it’s been special to be a part of.

“I wouldn’t want these last 4 years to have gone any differently.”

Keegan joins Offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart in returning, while Michigan awaits a decision from its other starting guard, Zak Zinter. Earlier in the week, first-team all-Big Ten running back Blake Corum said he would return for another year as well.

This spring, the Wolverines are set to welcome three more Offensive linemen from the transfer portal, all with starting experience: LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State), Myles Hinton (Stanford) and Drake Nugent (Stanford).

