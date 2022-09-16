Key non-conference matchups for the 2022-23 season

Arizona Basketball has some massive matchups in the non-conference portion of its schedule this year. Who are the top games to watch?

After starting out last season unranked and under the radar, Arizona Basketball had an incredible overall year, finishing with a 33-4 record and winning the Pac-12 regular-season title. They got national attention in the non-conference, beating No. 4 Michigan, Wichita State, and at Illinois. The only setback was against a ranked Tennessee squad, finishing with a 10-1 record.

The Wildcats are hoping for similar results this upcoming season, with the entire schedule now released. Which games are the “must watch” for the program? Here’s a look at the main matchups.

Maui Invitational – Nov 21st (Cincinnati, Ohio State/San Diego State)

Arizona is one of the favorites in the Maui Invitational and gets a favorable opening matchup against the Bearcats. The AAC program has a solid backcourt, including David Dejulius and Memphis transfer Landers Nolley. Yet the frontcourt could get overwhelmed here, making Arizona the favorites.

Whether they play Ohio State or San Diego State, both will be a solid resume-builder for the Wildcats. The Aztecs have the higher ceiling, with an elite defense and former Pac-12 star, Matt Bradley. The Buckeyes have a bunch of talented freshmen and transfer guards to work with as well. As long as they beat Cincy, they’ll be guaranteed two more strong opponents.

Indiana Hoosiers – Dec 10th (in Vegas)

In one of the marquee games of the non-conference, Indiana is a preseason top-25 team and returns star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Yet the game could come down to which erratic guard has the better game between Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa and Xavier Johnson of the Hoosiers. It’s likely a Quad 1 game and a true resume-builder on a neutral site.

Tennessee Volunteers – Dec 17th

The Vols won in Knoxville last season, 77-73 behind 24 points from John Fulkerson. He’s gone but they have five-star forward Julian Phillips to replace him, joined by guards Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler in the backcourt.

This will be a quality Matchup with plenty of the line but with Arizona looking to avenge last year’s loss and at home this time, has a good chance to win this one. Including the Arizona matchup, this is an important 8-day stretch for the program that could ultimately decide their NCAA Tournament seed.