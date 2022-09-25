Key matchups for 2022-23 non-con schedule

The non-conference schedule has recently been released for Oklahoma State Basketball, featuring some very interesting matchups this season.

Last season, Oklahoma State Basketball had to not only deal with replacing Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham on the roster, but they also got a postseason ban right before the 2021-22 campaign. The team was mediocre overall, finishing with 15-15 and 8-10 in league play.

That means the Cowboys went 7-5 in the non-conference, against a schedule that wasn’t too tough. It was a bad sign when they lost to Oakland at home in the second game of the season, before nearly falling to both Cleveland State and Oral Roberts in overtime.

The hope is that with no dark cloud over their heads this upcoming season, Oklahoma State Basketball can get back to postseason contention. They’ll have to get through the non-conference slate first, which could be tricky. Here are the key matchups to watch.

at Oakland – 11/13

The Cowboys lost at home in an upset to the Grizzlies and now have to go back to their place to avoid a repeat. The good news is that Oakland won’t have Co-Horizon League Player of the Year Jamal Cain but the bad news is that Jalen Moore, who was second in the country with 7.6 apg and had 16 points and six assists in the win over OK State last year, is back. And watch for former top-30 prospect and Miss State transfer Rocket Watts, who could be the next great newcomer for them.

Baha Bar Bahamas Hoops Challenge – 11/18-20 (UCF, DePaul/Santa Clara)

This multi-team event is very winnable for Oklahoma State if they’re a genuine NCAA Tournament team. Their first Matchup is against UCF, who has forward CJ Walker and a bunch of new supporting pieces, including Pitt transfer Ithiel Horton and former Indiana center Michael Durr.

DePaul is another team that’s rebuilding, hoping that guard transfers Caleb Murphy and Umoja Gibson can replace last year’s star Javon Freeman-Liberty, but they’re not expected to be a factor in the Big East. And without NBA Lottery pick Jalen Williams on the roster anymore, don’t expect Santa Clara to be too much of a challenge either. The Cowboys should go 2-0 here and if they don’t there are some serious questions to ask about how viable they are.

at UConn – 12/1

Arguably the toughest matchup for them in the entire non-conference, the Huskies will be getting some preseason top-25 votes. They have one of the best returning big men in the country in Adama Sanogo, who’ll be a tough task for Moussa Cisse inside. UConn also has a completely revamped backcourt, led by ECU transfer Tristen Newton. If the new Perimeter players struggle, it could be a game where OK State can be competitive.

(N) Virginia Tech – 12/11

The Hokies don’t have star forward Keve Aluma around but did add 20 ppg scoring forward transfer Grant Basile. Where this team’s strength will likely lie in the Perimeter shooting, led by projected starters, Hunter Catoor and Sean Pedulla. This was a top-10 three-point shooting squad last year and could easily be that good again. This good Cowboys defense will have to focus on that in order to win.

Ole Miss – 1/28

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge pits two potential Bubble teams against one another, making this a Sneaky intriguing game. They’re led by quality starting point guard Daeshun Ruffin, while Ty Fagen, James White, and Matthew Murrell round out the backcourt.

The key will be how the frontcourt works out, as they brought in a trio of mid-major transfers (Josh Mballa, Jayveous McKinnis, and Theo Akwuba). If any of those three emerges as a good SEC-caliber player, the Rebels will be tough to beat.