Key match is tap for Men’s Soccer at Robert Morris

DAYTON – Two of the top teams in the Horizon League square off Saturday afternoon as the League-leading Wright State men’s soccer team travels to take on Robert Morris in metro Pittsburgh. First kick is scheduled for 2 pm and the match is expected to be streamed on ESPN+.

The Raiders (2-3-4 overall) lead the Horizon League with a 2-0-2 conference mark and eight points to sit atop the standings, while Robert Morris (3-4-1 overall) is one point back with a 2 -0-1 HL record Entering Saturday’s tilt. Cleveland State, who the Raiders will meet in late October, also has seen points in the standings.

MATCH INFORMATION

Saturday, October 1 – 2 pm – Watch – Live Stats

LAST TIME OUT

A flurry of second half goals highlighted action on Wednesday night, as Wright State and Milwaukee battled to a 2-2 draw. Reverend Manthey scored his first career Raider goal to give Wright State a temporary lead in the 64th minute, while Nico Likulia later tied the contest with his 79th minute tally.

SCOUTING THE COLONIALS

Robert Morris is 3-4-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the Horizon League after falling at Oakland on Wednesday night. The Colonials are 2-1-1 at home to date but just 1-3 on the road and have three straight road contests on the schedule following Saturday’s meeting with the Raiders. Robert Morris finished 5-11-1 with a 4-5-1 Horizon League record last fall in his second campaign as a HL member.

HISTORY VS. ROBERT MORRIS

The Raiders and Colonials will meet for the ninth time in the series overall on Saturday and for the third time as conference opponents. Both sides have won on the others’ home pitch in the first two Horizon League meetings, while the all-time series is knotted at 4-4.

DOWN THE STRETCH

Following Saturday’s match, Wright State will have four Horizon League contests remaining over the final month of the regular season. The Raiders have a home matchup coming next Saturday against Purdue Fort Wayne and then close the regular season at home against Detroit Mercy, both of which are winless in Horizon League action entering this weekend. Wright State also has road matches at Oakland (Oct. 15) and Cleveland State (Oct. 29). Oakland is the Defending League Champion and Cleveland State is one point behind the Raiders in the standings at the moment.

NET MINDING