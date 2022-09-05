Key Liberty District golf match postponed

Bad weather was the Winner at a much-anticipated nine-hole match that could have determined the regular-season standings and Hierarchy in the Liberty District.

Most of the players for the Langley Saxons, McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots were already on the course at Arlington’s Washington Golf & Country Club last week when a lingering thunderstorm postponed play until another day.

The players on the course marked the spot of their ball. It was decided later that, whenever the match is made up, it will start from the beginning. Play will not be resumed from when the postponement occurred.

Langley, McLean and Yorktown are the district’s top three teams, with the Defending Champion Saxons considered the favorite. The Saxons are also the Defending Champions of the district, region and state tournaments. Yorktown finished second in the district and region last fall and advanced to the state.

“All three teams are very good and were looking forward to this match. It would have determined a lot,” Yorktown Coach Chris Williams said. “Our players were really pumped for the match. They believe then can push Langley here.”

Yorktown had a 5-0 dual-match record entering the competition.

Langley’s top players – Chase Nevins, Alina Ho, Pierce Hokenson, Teddy Kim and Audrey Yim – were participating in the match. Most of them missed the early-season high-school tournaments because they were playing in other junior tourneys.

Benjamin Newfield, Kyle Langley and Trevor McAndrews were leading Yorktown. Max Vadas and Max Irish were on the course for McLean.

The teams were also happy to be playing at Washington Golf, which is the home course for some of the Patriots’ matches.

The Langley and McLean teams don’t get to play there very often.

“Hopefully we can reschedule to play at Washington Golf again,” Williams said.