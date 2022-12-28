Key happenings during Michigan Football Fiesta Bowl practice

Michigan football allowed the media in for about 15 minutes of practice on Tuesday and here were some of the key things observed.

The Michigan football program rarely allows the media to check out practice, but a limited part of Tuesday’s practice was open to the media and there was some key information among the reports.

One of the things observed was Donovan Edwards wearing a smaller cast. He was obviously limited against Ohio State and Purdue. It didn’t impact his ability as a runner but he did have to hold the ball in his one hand the entire time.

Chris Balas of The Wolverine talked about how he was catching passes with two hands and looking comfortable as a receiver.

With the cast, he might not be quite 100 percent but you can bet he’s really close and that’s a good sign for Michigan football ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.

Mike Morris looked healthy

Balas also reported that Mike Morris went through practice and didn’t have any limitations. Morris played during the Ohio State game but clearly wasn’t right and only played a few snaps. They didn’t play at all against Purdue, but getting their top pass rusher back would be huge too for the Wolverines.

Olu Oluwatimi was also going through all the workouts. He was seen in a boot recently but it doesn’t look like there is any reason to be concerned.

Andrel Anthony, Amorion Walker, and AJ Henning appeared to be limited according to Wolverines Wire. Anthony and Henning have played limited roles as wide receivers, but both have big-play potential and Henning is also a key part of the special teams.

It’s just one day of practice and so you don’t want to read too much into it. However, despite those guys being out, it looks like good news on the injury front for Michigan football.

Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider also reported that two of the early enrollees — who are able to practice during Bowl practices — have stood out and that’s Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun.

Both were late additions to the class. Calhoun committed after the Ohio State game and Hill did not commit until signing day.

However, both are ranked in the top 500 overall, and with some expected attrition at cornerback via the NFL draft, they could have a chance to play early if they continue to impress.