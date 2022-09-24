Key dates, important events and other info

The 77th season in the NBA is set to tip off this week with training camp opening up for most teams after another exciting offseason period that saw plenty of change and player movement.

The regular season, which comprises of 82 games for each team, begins Oct. 18 and concludes on April 9, 2023. The play-in tournament is scheduled for April 11-14. The first round of the Playoffs will begin on April 15 and will wrap up with the NBA Finals that start on June 1.

Of course, the upcoming year will feature plenty of other important deadlines and dates to monitor as the season progresses. With the season beginning soon, Rookie Wire took a look at several notable dates and important events to keep an eye on.

Sept. 27: Training camp begins for teams

Sept. 30: Preseason games begin

October 14: Preseason games end

October 18: Start of the 2022-23 regular season

December 17: NBA Mexico City Game with Heat and Spurs

Jan. 5: 10-day contracts can be signed

Jan. 10: Standard contracts are guaranteed for the season

February 9: NBA trade deadline (3 pm EST)

February 17-19: NBA All-Star Weekend (Salt Lake City, Utah)

February 17-22: NBA All-Star break

March 1: Playoff Eligibility waiver deadline

April 9: NBA regular season ends

April 11-14: NBA play-in tournament

April 15: NBA Playoffs begin

April 23: NBA early entry Eligibility deadline (11:59 pm EST)

May 16: NBA Draft Lottery

June 1: NBA Finals begin

June 12: NBA draft early entry withdrawal deadline (5 pm EST)

June 18: NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)

NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary) June 22: 2023 NBA draft